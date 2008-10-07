More Deafening Silence
From a review of medical licensing:
By almost all accounts, the quality of services consumers get from non-physician clinicians is at least on par with what they would get from a physician performing the same services. Dozens of peer-reviewed studies compare outcomes in situations where patients are treated by a physician, a physician assistant, or an advanced practice nurse. Outcomes appear similar [15] – an important factor, considering that non-physician clinicians can provide many services at a much lower cost. …
A review of more than 50 studies by the American Medical Association’s Council on Medical Education found that the peer reviewed studies "almost uniformly conclude that . . . a non-physician clinician. . . can provide an acceptable level of care." The Council did note that some observers find serious flaws in the literature, including small samples, lack of control subjects, and failure to control for differences in the severity of illness treated by physicians and non-physician clinicians. Nevertheless, physician groups are unable to point to studies showing worse health outcomes with mid-level clinicians.
Again a deafening silence. Dozens of studies over decades consistently find no patient health differences between expensive docs and cheaper clinicians, but there is zero momentum to let clinicians replace docs – policy trends go the other way. The "establishment" complains about flaws in existing studies, but feels no need to do better studies. What is the point of social science if even relatively clear important results are ignored?
Don’t tell me this is just because the public hasn’t heard about these studies – the media covers lots of med news they think the public wants to hear. My local paper has a whole weekly health section. Obviously the media doesn’t think the public wants to hear how they can drastically reduce med costs without sacrificing health. Medicine is not about health. School is not about Learning. FYI, here are some of those many studies:
