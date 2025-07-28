Overcoming Bias

Prof. Steven Wayne Newell
1hEdited

From a more criminological standpoint, basic convention in biology is life wants to live, beings generally seeking to stay intact, and behavior embracing extinction essentially functions as a crime against the basics of what drives behavior in life forms. The philosophy is in the term "cultural" compared to existential living as a goal of evolving life forms. Religious literature contains metaphors useful for a format to mind actions that can provide a contextual analysis in the quest for meaning meant to facilitate continued living and doing good works generally. So what is the behavior data underneath the words of "cultural drift" to any specific, more functional scientific grounding in analysis? What does "culture" mean? Before there were TVs, saying it's time to pull the plug and go outside and play, would not be any clear instruction to kids in Athens 2,000 years back. So, when we ask about "cultural drift" this is not being as close to behavioral science methods as a convention of commitment to an objectively historically defined method in science on an issue of addressing social behavior choice and consequences. When has there not been "cultural drift" anyway? The history of the behavioral process of Hitler is one of failure, regardless of anyone's writings of a manifesto in word behavior as if to explain something in their chosen terms about what they call culture. There's less complicated debate and chaos when the issue is kept to specific behavior choices, to select what means we live as compared to what means we die. Is that a culture issue? Maybe, if you term things in religious language, assuming a supernatural existence after bodily death, and this meets in the conventions of biological science with a neutral social word behavior as it quickly is agreed as no scientific method to test a control in a laboratory is possible, there can be no science-based answer. You can decide your idea of death is a thing you as a culture embrace. That is your behavior, and you chose that. Is it a "cultural" thing that you say based on religious quest of meaning that you will prevent me from staying alive? This now becomes the behavioral area in criminology, because now the quest for meaning is to control my outcome for the sake of your attributed religious moral claims upon all that is reality. This is actually social behavior like the failed attempt made by Hitler in that history, demanding loyalty to your wisdom and judgment as determiner of what is legitimate. Immortalism isn't asking permission to be.

RoddyRockets
3h

This is visible at scale at large media companies; eg NPR and public media in the US losing federal funding as they could not adapt even somewhat to a changing ideological landscape. It is quite strange as they could have very easily hired a few prominent up-and-coming conservative podcasters, given just a few off hours of broadcast time to *very* different opinions, and they would have had at least plausible deniability against the accusations of leftist bias that ultimately led to their defunding. Same can be said with MSNBC / Colbert show etc etc. The obvious framing is "exhibiting loyalty to their side of the culture war until the end" is maladaptive, but how and why do we see these maladaptions play out very publicly at scale over and over again? You see it across most western institutions. Like a suicidal effect.

Even at Columbia university, right before the most recent president resigned, Katrina Armstrong was publicly signaling cooperation with the new administration's demands while privately telling the school they would not. The demands frankly seemed like "off hours broadcast time" level of effort needed. Yet the still could not adapt.

Personally? I think more research needs to be done on clingyness to moral framing in the pyschosexual / desire context. This stuff seems to run parallel to individual relationship behavior, where one partner obsessively sticks to a norm as a signal that they are not getting enough attention.

