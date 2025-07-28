Yesterday, I talked on cultural drift, w/o slides, for 90min (~1/2 time in Q&A) to 75 smart engaged elite teens. Happily, they seemed to mostly understand me, suggesting that I’ve found sufficient ways to explain the issue at their level.
However, their most common objection, by far, suggests a big conceptual obstacle to motivating people to try to solve this problem: they were quite reluctant to question their culturally-inherited morals. Many expressed horror at the idea of allowing or even encouraging cultural variety that deviates from their confident moral stances on war, slavery, democracy, gender-equality, corporal punishment, higher education, medicine for all, etc. Sure, Hitler added variety, but we wouldn’t want that, right?
Toward the end, and talking to a few after, I think I made some progress framing the problem this way:
If you were part of a team in a sports, artistic, or business competition, and found that your team was consistently losing to rivals, and so likely to end or disband soon as a result, you’d have to carefully consider in what areas your team was willing to revise its behavior. Yes, if you compromised in all areas, adopting whatever changes seemed to work for your rivals, maybe you wouldn’t stand for anything, so why not just quit, or join rival teams? But if your team were not willing to adapt or compromise in any areas, it should accept that it would likely lose, and just enjoy what time it has left.
Until we find a way to end or control cultural evolution, insufficiently adaptive cultures will eventually go away and be replaced by others. So if it seems that your culture might soon be losing to rival cultures, you can refuse to change anything and gamble that appearances are deceiving, or maybe just enjoy your time remaining. Or you can instead make a bet on how many areas of change are sufficient to give you a fighting chance.
Yes, picking just one or two modest areas in which you refuse to change probably won’t cut your success chances by that much. But the more areas you pick, the worse your chances will get. So if you want a decent chance at saving your most precious moral norms, you’ll have to be open to compromising on many others. Such as by allowing and even encouraging subgroups who deviate on those norms, to see if such deviations might be more adaptive.
Cultural evolution rewards adaptiveness, and yes you likely care about other stuff besides adaptiveness. (Stuff that prior cultural evolution told you to care about - there is no other source for such concerns.) But sufficient adaptiveness is a prerequisite to your culture (and its descendants) existing or having influence over the long run. So until we replace cultural evolution with some other process, you must attend sufficiently to adaptiveness. And compromise in order to do so. Even about morals.
From a more criminological standpoint, basic convention in biology is life wants to live, beings generally seeking to stay intact, and behavior embracing extinction essentially functions as a crime against the basics of what drives behavior in life forms. The philosophy is in the term "cultural" compared to existential living as a goal of evolving life forms. Religious literature contains metaphors useful for a format to mind actions that can provide a contextual analysis in the quest for meaning meant to facilitate continued living and doing good works generally. So what is the behavior data underneath the words of "cultural drift" to any specific, more functional scientific grounding in analysis? What does "culture" mean? Before there were TVs, saying it's time to pull the plug and go outside and play, would not be any clear instruction to kids in Athens 2,000 years back. So, when we ask about "cultural drift" this is not being as close to behavioral science methods as a convention of commitment to an objectively historically defined method in science on an issue of addressing social behavior choice and consequences. When has there not been "cultural drift" anyway? The history of the behavioral process of Hitler is one of failure, regardless of anyone's writings of a manifesto in word behavior as if to explain something in their chosen terms about what they call culture. There's less complicated debate and chaos when the issue is kept to specific behavior choices, to select what means we live as compared to what means we die. Is that a culture issue? Maybe, if you term things in religious language, assuming a supernatural existence after bodily death, and this meets in the conventions of biological science with a neutral social word behavior as it quickly is agreed as no scientific method to test a control in a laboratory is possible, there can be no science-based answer. You can decide your idea of death is a thing you as a culture embrace. That is your behavior, and you chose that. Is it a "cultural" thing that you say based on religious quest of meaning that you will prevent me from staying alive? This now becomes the behavioral area in criminology, because now the quest for meaning is to control my outcome for the sake of your attributed religious moral claims upon all that is reality. This is actually social behavior like the failed attempt made by Hitler in that history, demanding loyalty to your wisdom and judgment as determiner of what is legitimate. Immortalism isn't asking permission to be.
This is visible at scale at large media companies; eg NPR and public media in the US losing federal funding as they could not adapt even somewhat to a changing ideological landscape. It is quite strange as they could have very easily hired a few prominent up-and-coming conservative podcasters, given just a few off hours of broadcast time to *very* different opinions, and they would have had at least plausible deniability against the accusations of leftist bias that ultimately led to their defunding. Same can be said with MSNBC / Colbert show etc etc. The obvious framing is "exhibiting loyalty to their side of the culture war until the end" is maladaptive, but how and why do we see these maladaptions play out very publicly at scale over and over again? You see it across most western institutions. Like a suicidal effect.
Even at Columbia university, right before the most recent president resigned, Katrina Armstrong was publicly signaling cooperation with the new administration's demands while privately telling the school they would not. The demands frankly seemed like "off hours broadcast time" level of effort needed. Yet the still could not adapt.
Personally? I think more research needs to be done on clingyness to moral framing in the pyschosexual / desire context. This stuff seems to run parallel to individual relationship behavior, where one partner obsessively sticks to a norm as a signal that they are not getting enough attention.