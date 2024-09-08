Modernism, in the fine arts, [is] a break with the past and the concurrent search for new forms of expression … felt a growing alienation incompatible with Victorian morality, optimism, and convention. … impulse is fueled in various literatures by industrialization and urbanization and by the search for an authentic response to a much-changed world. … postwar Modernist literature reflected a sense of disillusionment and fragmentation. … In the visual arts the roots of Modernism are often traced back to … Manet, who … broke with tradition when he made no attempt to mimic the real world … moved away from inherited notions of art. … Architects also had increasingly abandoned past styles and conventions in favor of a form of architecture based on essential functional concerns. … Composers … sought new solutions within new forms and used as-yet-untried approaches to tonality. … Modern dancers in rebelling against any formal technique … open up fresh elements of emotional expression in dance. … Postmodernism … reaction against Modernism …. architecture … use of decoration for the sake of decoration itself … In literature, irony and self-awareness … and the blurring of fiction and nonfiction (More)

I’ve theorized that an essential trend of the modern world is “cultural drift”, i.e., selection becoming much weaker relative to internal drift in driving/disciplining the cultural features that are harder to vary within cultures. (Other features are doing great.) This effect should have gradually increased as selection pressures and variance declined, and as we came to promote and celebrate culture change activists.

An interesting test of this theory is high culture. Did the most prestigious folks who specialize in tracking and expressing culture notice these changes, and if so how did they respond?

The high culture of ancient civilizations tended to be stable, integrated across forms, and focused on celebrating its highest ideals. Individual artists did not stand out much. Modern high culture tried to stay like that in the face of large social changes like urbanity and industrialization, but eventually it made a big “modernist” break into new modes.

These new modes were characterized most clearly by frequent diverse big change movements organized around heroic innovators with individually distinctive styles. Over time we have gradually seen more cultural fragmentation, ambiguity, alienation, and disillusionment, and have switched from celebrating ideals to describing common life and feelings. We have preferred change movements that are original, break with tradition, subvert expectations, connected to universals, emotionally expressive, intellectually abstract and deep, and led by the prestigious.

Here is how I interpret this. First, many noticed that cultural values, technology, and social conditions were not very modular. While in principles sufficiently abstractly-encoded values could have retained their relevance as other things changed, our values were not so encoded. This created a perceived need for new cultural values, to match the new tech and social conditions.

Second, invention and innovation more generally became very prestigious, as they were correctly credited for most modern success. So cultural elites sought to lead and join innovative cultural movements containing as many prestigious elements as possible. This continued even as such innovation more slowly changed who and what counted as prestigious. For example, art become less religious with more political and social commentary, as such things became more prestigious. And as the world became more integrated, culture become more global.

However, as these cultural change movements were not actually directed by or aligned with key selection pressures, they did not actually make for more functional or adaptive cultures. Hence the continuing trends toward more ambiguity, alienation, and disillusionment. In fact, many declared a break from “modernism” to “post-modernism” mainly to embrace more fragmentation, playfulness, and skepticism of prior aspirations. You can’t be disillusioned if you have no hopes.

This history seems to me roughly consistent with the cultural drift story.