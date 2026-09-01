Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Xpym's avatar
Xpym
1d

>Yes, all of which might in principle be used to support similarly strong hopes, but there’s little energy for that.

The ongoing trillion+ dollar race is entirely premised on such hopes, it would seem to me. Even though, like you say, fears require just one thing to plausibly go wrong, they look to be thoroughly crowded out by hopes so far.

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Samuel Prietol Lima's avatar
Samuel Prietol Lima
1d

You should read / listen to Dwarkesh's summary of the OAI huggingface incident report

not abstract at all

predictable (and predicted) in advance

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