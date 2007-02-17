An editorial board, starting with myself, Nick Bostrom, and Eliezer Yudkowsky, will now moderate the posts here at Overcoming Bias. Most contributors will not be able to post directly; they will instead write drafts, and it will take one member of the editorial board to approve a draft as a post.

We will select for quality and relevance. Ideal posts are short, direct, have a clear thesis, and some clear support such as real life example, a quote, an analysis, or a pointer to longer treatment. Extra points for thoughtful conversation among the contributors. We won’t shy from controversies, but we don’t want tangential "flamebait" either.