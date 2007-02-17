Moderate Moderation
An editorial board, starting with myself, Nick Bostrom, and Eliezer Yudkowsky, will now moderate the posts here at Overcoming Bias. Most contributors will not be able to post directly; they will instead write drafts, and it will take one member of the editorial board to approve a draft as a post.
We will select for quality and relevance. Ideal posts are short, direct, have a clear thesis, and some clear support such as real life example, a quote, an analysis, or a pointer to longer treatment. Extra points for thoughtful conversation among the contributors. We won’t shy from controversies, but we don’t want tangential "flamebait" either.