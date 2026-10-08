Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Jack's avatar
Jack
27m

Interesting hypothesis. I have never sensed any virtue being attached to marrying early or late, in US society. I always figured the main force driving women to defer marriage is simply that they can. Women no longer need husbands for financial resources or physical security. This, along with birth control and social acceptance of premarital sex, allows them to defer marriage until they want to start a family.

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Holm Braeuer's avatar
Holm Braeuer
37m

Status imitation alone would spread the behaviour, and it would explain the direction of spread without any attribution error at all. What it wouldn't produce is moralisation. Copied status behaviour establishes a fashion, not a norm.

So the misattribution seems to be the threshold between fashions and norms. As long as a behaviour is read as behaviour, it stays fashion. Once it's read as character, it becomes a norm, and norms don't reverse the way fashions do.

Which raises the following question: which status behaviours arising from context changes cross that threshold? Elites change plenty of things for contextual reasons and almost none of it moralises. Nobody thinks commuting or air travel is virtue. My guess is that crossing requires a cost, a plausible effect on others, and a reading as self-restraint or care. Late marriage has all three. Expensive shoes have none.

There's a testable implication here too: moralisation should increase with distance from the source. Close to the elite you can still see the circumstances. Far from it you see only the behaviour, and behaviour stripped of its context is what gets read as character.

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