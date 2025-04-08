Does “might make right”? If we interpret “makes right” to be “causes more to believe in a certain view of what’s right”, then our theories of cultural evolution distinguish five kinds of things that “make right”: genes , lore, crowds, talk, and might. If we want future influence, we want to be biologically adaptive, and for that we want more of might makes right, compared to the alternatives. Here are those options:

Genes Make Right - Many of our moral inclinations, like aversion to incest and murder, appreciation of loyalty, and inclinations toward selfishness, present-orientation, and laziness, are probably encoded in our DNA. They can be overcome by cultural pressures, but without such pressures we likely revert to “natural” morals. As our DNA mostly changes slowly, these morals mostly change slowly

Lore Makes Right - Throughout history, by far the strongest force, besides DNA, that made people believe that things are right is tradition. We inherit opinions on morals from our parents, teachers, priests, and other authorities from prior generations. And it made sense to give lore a lot of weight; besides genes, we should only put weight on other sources to the degree that they reflect substantial signals of innovations or changes in which morals are adaptive. One concept of “conservatives” is that they warn against putting too much weight on sources other than genes and lore.

Crowds Make Right - When there is variation in the morals of others, we tend to copy morals that are popular and high status. At a small scale, this means copying a weighted average of local morals, weighted by individual status. For example, when education is high status, we copy morals of the well educated, including their delayed fertility. Now that the world is very connected via travel, trade, and talk, each region tends to copy average world morals, weighing higher status regions more. This creates a conformity pressure pushing the world toward a global monoculture, especially among elites, who have more world contact. This process is more adaptive the more adaptive are our status markers, and the wider a variety of crowds we have.

Talk Makes Right - In the modern era, cultural activists often fight hard to push morals in particular directions, and our highest heroes are the winners of such fights. While activists recruit many resources to such fights, they prefer to call our attention to their talk, wherein they offer moral arguments. Even though all arguments for moral conclusions must be based on shared moral premises. For example, the biggest cultural event of the 20th century was WWII. Though that started and ended pretty randomly, afterward the world adopted anti-Nazism as a key shared moral, which led then to anti-racism, anti-sexism, and more. Alas, in practice the forces that drive this process don’t seem very aligned with which morals are more biologically adaptive. Also, as following crowds is mediated by talk, and being led by talk happens in crowds, it can be hard to distinguish crowds from talk forces in particular cases.

Might Makes Right - We call those who win in war, population, and economic competitions “mighty”, and their behaviors, including their morals, tend to be more adaptive. By winning, they make their more adaptive morals more common. Groups who adopt mighty morals have more children, their descendants die less, and their firms and cities grow richer, attracting immigrants who then adopt their morals. As might-making-right is the main force inducing adaptive cultural evolution, it is the force we should most want to increase, to be adaptive. Crowds-making-right can multiply this process, but only if might is strong enough. Talk only helps when winning talker reforms correlate with adaption.

Today we seem to face a serious risk of our dominant cultures drifting into maladaption. Centuries ago the environment changed slowly, lore and might were strong, talk was weak, and crowds worked better due to more variety and maybe better status markers. But today the environment changes fast, lore and might are much weaker, talk is much stronger, and we have far less variety. What can we do?

Alas, we have neglected lore for too long for increasing it now to help much; that might stop morals from getting worse, but it won’t fix the maladaption already accumulated. More variety would help, at least of cultural variations that are hard to vary within a culture, such as via more cults, especially insular ones, and more respect for deep multiculturalism. More adaptive status markers would help, like maybe more weight on money, and less on education and cultural activism. Alas, these all seem like very big asks.

We could increase might by increasing the rate of wars, pandemics, and famines, but those cures may be worse than the disease. Full human level AI that faced strong Malthusian pressures and was free to evolve its own culture might work, but many hate that scenario. Also widely hated is the option to give capitalism full control over all areas of life and culture, including government and fertility. I have some hope for futarchy tied to a long term sacred goal in conflict with civilization collapse, like the date a million people live in space, but getting people to see such a goal as sacred is also rather big ask.

We haven’t yet found good options, but one thing seem clear: we want more of might makes right, compared to the alternatives.