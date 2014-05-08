Share this postMichael Covel Interviewwww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailMichael Covel InterviewRobin HansonMay 8, 2014Share this postMichael Covel Interviewwww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailInvestment advisor Michael Covel interviewed me on prediction markets for his podcast show here. I couldn’t be very encouraging about his main strategy of trend-following, but we covered many interesting issues.Share this postMichael Covel Interviewwww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail