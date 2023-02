I’m speaking (privately) in NYC Thursday, and arrive Wednesday evening (staying on 54th St.). If NYC folks are interested in meeting up at say 8pm, can anyone suggest a good location, perhaps flexible re the number who show?

Added 10June: OK, the plan is to meet at Connolly’s (43 W. 54th St. 212-489-0271) from 8pm on. I presume we’ll hang out at the bar at first.

Added 12June: The meetup last night was lots of fun -thanks to all (~15) who came.