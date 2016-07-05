Me Soon In Bay Area, DC, NYC
Folks near New York City, Washington DC, or the California Bay Area, consider seeing an upcoming Age of Em talk. (I’ll add more specific links as I get them.)
CA Bay Area
July 9, 10a-7p, Oakland, BIL Oakland
Aug 1, 1p, Mountain View, Benghazi Tech Talk, Google
Aug 2, 5p, Mountain View, RethinkDB
Aug 3, 7p, Oakland, Oakland Futurists
Aug 5-7, Berkeley, Effective Altruism Global
Aug 8, 7p, Palo Alto, Stanford Effective Altruism
Washington DC
July 23, 8a, World Future Society
July 26, 6p, Prosperity Caucus
New York City
July 12, 4:35p, Brooklyn, TTI/Vanguard
July 13, 7p, Brooklyn, Loft67