Tomorrow morning at 8a EST I’ll appear on ABC’s Good Morning America, talking about cryonics. [Added:] The part on cryonics is at minutes 28:30-33:45 here; I’m at 31:50-32:50. Just my episode can be found here:

Some quotes are here. The show has 4.6 million viewers! So I had about as many TV viewers today as I’ve had blog post visits ever.

Added: Britney Spears is apparently a new cryonics customer.