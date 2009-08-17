But researchers such as Robin Hanson of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., wonder whether the big picture really looks so promising when it comes to advanced life. Hanson supports SETI but finds it telling that humans haven’t come across anything yet. “It has been remarkable and somewhat discouraging,” Hanson says, “that the universe is so damn big and so damn dead.”

More here, but little you don’t already know. The reporter and I discussed lots of interesting issues, such as burning the cosmic commons, but this is what made the cut. Other folks were cut entirely; I guess it pays to swear to reporters.