Matías Butelman
14m

Is the professional field of Cultural Preservation an institutionalized expression of this attitude?

Manuel del Rio
16m

That seems prima facie reasonable, but it seems to minimize the very real cases when 'the best feasible options' are just not good enough for you, and you'd rather just be indifferent or see it all burn down in those cases. Culture is a good example: if our replacer is sufficiently distant from us, why care about them at all? I don't see this as an issue of maturity. There are sometimes choices between two unacceptable options, i.e, would you rather be tortured with this implement or with this other one?

