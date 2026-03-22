Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Jack's avatar
Jack
6hEdited

The problem with history is, can we really define "explanatory power" when N=1? People weave compelling stories about why lead plumbing caused the downfall of Rome, etc. but it always feels just-so to me. I wonder if it says more about the biases of the author (and their audience) than it does about Romans.

The randomness of LLM results may just be its peculiar way of saying, "I don't know." RLHF strongly penalizes the models for not giving answers.

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
5hEdited

I think 1700-1900 is too big a slice of time. At least divide it into Enlightenment and Industrial Revolution. 1789 would make a tolerable dividing line. I would more generally take some degrees of freedom out of the number of causes, and put them into finer time resolution.

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