Mirror, mirror, on the wall … Do you want to see yourself as you really are, instead of as you wish you were? If so, you can’t do much better than to see how successful manipulators see you. Listen in on successful professional marketers, salesfolk, coaches, bosses, recruiters, etc. telling each other how to manipulate folks like you. And since some of our most cherished illusions are on romance, frank romantic advice could be especially disturbing:

Unfortunately, these may be advisors telling people what they want to hear, rather than successful professionals giving frank inside advice. How can we find the most frank inside accounts of how we are successfully manipulated?