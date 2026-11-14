Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
5h

The Weakest President Ever: Donald J. Trump Inflation Numbers.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/top-stocks/new-inflation-data-offers-terrible-news-for-president-donald-trump-s-economy-and-the-ai-driven-bull-market/ar-AA2hpuHi?uxmode=ruby&ctsrc=dgst&ocid=edgntpruby&pc=U531&cvid=6af88f04e3d942569e095d7fb14cc636&ei=12

, and Trump is to damn dumb to know any better.

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Josh's avatar
Josh
4h

> we are far less like the ancients than we like to think

This should read "we are far *more* like..." unless I've completely misread the post.

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