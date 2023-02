Apparently documentary films are often funded in chunks; they make part of it, put together a trailer to show around, and then get more money to finish it. I’m included in this part-way-through trailer for David Alvarado’s slick-looking new film on longevity:

Though the trailer is 2D, much of it was actually filmed in 3D, including a wide ranging lunch discussion with myself and my GMU colleagues. Hope that makes it into a final version.