Joseph Legeleux
4h

Fascinating topic.

Follow-up question: does social convention outweigh science in our decision process because, when in (scientific) doubt, following the group is less costly? or is it that our societies have evolved to the point we're not able to value the benefit of seeking the common good in spite of its higher cost (maybe because the decline in mortality rates made us insensitive to the threats posed by climate change and other mass mortality risks, maybe because our experience is now systematically edited via a screen and our libido sciendi was digitally castrated by the abundance of available knowledge...)?

In other words, what bonds us together as a (doomed?) species : the general attraction of the lesser effort? an actual lack of social drive (Hobbes' libido societatis)? or a screen-facilitated intoxication that exploits the former and overstimulates our libido (sentiendi this time - back to square 1) at the expense of any other forms of libido?

Paul Sas
15h

Much of these preferences for pursuing pro-social norms call to mind Julia Galef's Scout Mindset book. She drew a contrast between a Scout Mindset (where reality must be incorporated, if one doesn't want to ignore where some vital resource like water *actually* exists) vs the mechanics Robin outlines, which conduce the Soldier Mindset (stop thinking and start marching with the tribe)

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/555240/the-scout-mindset-by-julia-galef/

