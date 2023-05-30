Though “discrimination” is a central theme of our modern world, it is closely connected to many other powerful related concepts. So we might wonder: what is the essential motive or passion driving attitudes and behaviors here?
To explore this, I did 5 sets of 8 Twitter polls (with 7361 total responses) asking folks to rank 16 diverse bases for discrimination regarding 5 different related themes. (Polls asked which of four options is “most”; I then ranked the 16 bases via least-squares fits to a simple proportional response model.)
The following table shows how folks ranked the 16 bases on these five themes: a) how okay they are with it, b) how much they want law/govt to ban it, c) how naturally it would arise via genetic or cultural evolution, d) which is most driven by direct selfish reasons (as opposed to partiality or social pressure), and e) which is most asymmetric where a “down” side is more allowed to punch “up” than vice versa. For each, 100 is max, 0 is min.
Note first that even though we are on average more Okay with bases that we see as more Evolved and more Selfish, we are also on average more eager to Ban such bases. Note also that while the strongest correlation for Okay is with Ban, for all the other themes their strongest correlation is with UpDown. And the strongest correlation for UpDown is with Ban.
This all tentatively suggests that UpDown is the closest among these to the core here. And UpDown seems to me primarily about egalitarianism. Suggesting this thesis:
We dislike inequality where “up” types have more and “down” types have less, and are willing to “tax” ups to advantage downs. Banning ups but not downs from discriminating is one accepted way to “tax” the ups more.
In this view, discrimination isn’t due to a general aversion to treating “like” things differently, to using apparently irrelevant decision criteria, or to social coordination by one group to disadvantage rivals, or due to either an aversion to or sympathy for partialities that result from evolution. Instead, discrimination aversion maybe mainly inequality aversion.
I dislike discrimination to the extent that it interferes with people getting what they deserve.
If people do good things for society (save puppies? build bridges? develop new technology?), they deserve rewards, so as to motivate such behavior. If they do bad things (kill puppies? pollute rivers? mislead consumers?), they deserve punishment. To produce the best incentive for society, these rewards and punishments should ideally depend *only* on how much society would be better off if we encouraged or discouraged particular behaviors. We might call such an ideal system of rewards and punishments "well-calibrated" to benefit society.
Discrimination interferes with reward calibration. If the best engineer for the job is punished for having a certain skin color, or having a certain religion, or a certain political affiliation, or not being friends with an insider, then that's going to lead to worse engineering work and worse outcomes for society. Because then you have worse engineers getting more status and responsibility than better ones. Ideally, an engineer should be evaluated and rewarded only based on the quality of his work, in such a way that it motivates him to produce the best possible work.
It's notable that only three of the biases have a plurality of support for legal mitigation ("banning"), and those do not include factors like age, gender, religion, disability for which we have had strong legal protections in place in the US for decades. This reads like a very libertarian-leaning poll group.