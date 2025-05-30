By living in our world, we collect intuitions on how the physical stuff around us behaves, and on the most practical ways to do particular things. Like fry an egg, bounce a basketball, carry a couch, stay level on bouncing platform, or get a door unstuck. These intuitions come with a sense of their generality, and many of them you feel pretty confident that your intuitions are pretty general. They feel like the best way to do a thing in 99%+ of relevant situations in which humans today find themselves.
But of course our universe is vast, and the physical context in most of that universe is quite different from our usual human contexts in terms of temperature, pressure, acidity, vibrations, radiation, etc. Thus many of these 99%+ reliable general ways to do physical things among humans today likely also fail in 99%+ of the physical environments out there in the universe. Which is to say that our physical intuitions are context dependent; they were developed in a context, and may be reliable there, but not necessarily far outside of it.
Living in our world also gives us moral intuitions, about the best ways to treat other people. And through most of human history, these intuitions were also plausibly mostly about practicality: what ways to treat each other work well, and are adaptive, for individuals and their communities.
We are also often confident that our moral intuitions are pretty general, and indicate the best ways to treat people in 99%+ of related situations that we have seen. And while we do have incentives to exaggerate that confidence, to signal loyalty to our associates, we are also plausibly often right about such judgments.
However, few of us have seen more than a tiny fraction of all the social situations that humanity has ever seen. And relative to all the social situations that our descendants may yet see, the fraction is likely far smaller. Thus few of our moral intuitions can be anything like fully general, working consistently well across the vast space of possible social worlds. Yet many mistakenly talk and act as if their intuitions were that general.
For example, many say it could never be moral to enslave human-like minds. (Prison and the draft don’t count as “slavery” to many.) But war was endemic to the ancient world, and war winners there faced a hard choice: if freed, those who they conquered might well seek revenge. The safer options were to kill or enslave the vanquished, and of those slavery seems the most humane option. Thus slavery seems a sensible way to treat those you defeated in war in the ancient world. (In polls, folks say 5-1 that ancients didn’t know “in their hearts” that slavery is immoral, and 5-2 that we don’t know arguments that would have persuaded smart ancients of this.)
As another example, many say that murder is generally immoral (even if they allow exceptions for war and justice). But my book Age of Em describes in great detail a possible future world wherein the dominant minds usually suffer little when a single copy of them is “killed”. They don’t feel physical pain unless they choose to, and archive copies are made of their minds every subjective five minutes. Most mind copies are only a few hours old, and will be erased within a few hours. Unexpectedly erasing such a copy is only a minor inconvenience, analogous to stepping on someone’s toes, or farting nearby for us, minor harms that don’t rise to the level of moral violations.
Just as there are physical environments that are objectively better or worse for human wellbeing, it is reasonable to believe there are cultural environments that are better or worse for human wellbeing. If I have Christian moral intuitions and walk into a cannibal tribe, I might not fit in very well (and might get eaten). But that isn’t an argument for real moral relativity. It could still be true (and history seems to demonstrate) that the society with deeply ingrained Christian moral intuitions will be better for human wellbeing than the society with deeply ingrained cannibalistic tribal intuitions. Maybe you weren’t actually arguing for moral relativity, but it felt like you were by implication.
Intuitions have context and the examples given are interesting but certainly do not validate such an extreme ratio as the 99%/1% pulled out of a hat, which in practice amounts to supporting the thesis of absolute relativism. A Bayesian must treat absolute affirmations with caution, even when they concern relativism. I agree that our intuitive capacity to model physics corresponds to the physics of environments that our ancestors could have known for millions of years and that we have also known since birth. Nevertheless, we can quickly adapt to new conditions and develop relevant intuition, for example to pilot an airplane or even a spacecraft. In reality, we just need experience to adapt our intuitions to new situations. Moreover, the reason this adaptation is so effective is that it relies on certain universal rules. Gravity is weaker on the moon but there is still gravity and objects follow parabolas. More generally in the universe, all objects follow geodesics and mass is associated with weight or at least inertia. Outside of extreme situations, we can quite well adapt our intuition to many physical situations. Similarly, even if we don't know how to count beyond ten, we intuitively realize that a large quantity of items is greater than a small quantity of items, we can also roughly evaluate approximate equality of quantity, even if precision decreases when orders of magnitude increase. However, someone who has been educated in mathematics and formal reasoning improves their intuition in these domains. One of the key ideas of the rationalist community is moreover that it is possible to develop a certain form of Bayesian intuition without necessarily always needing to do the math explicitly. Formal intuition is by definition universal and directly contradicts the author's thesis. In moral matters particularly, part of our values and judgments can be explained by game theory. We are not perfect rational agents, but we are not perfect irrational agents either. If we encountered an ET civilization of comparable cognitive level, it is not at all impossible that we could share certain moral judgments. For example, causing gratuitous suffering is wrong. There's no need to be an expert in game theory to understand this. A 2 or 3-year-old child can begin to understand the principle or risk of reciprocity. If you hit your brother for no reason, you increase the chances that he'll hit you for no reason. Conversely, cooperating is often good (all things being equal). If I'm nice to my brother, I increase the chances that he'll be nice to me. Any intelligent ET could share this intuition because it rests on a rational and universal foundation. Similarly, an honest contemporary person could agree with an ancient Greek philosopher on the choice to enslave someone if the only other choice is to kill them or let them return home without any guarantee. However, the same two could agree that other solutions could be even better if there were possibility of implementing them concretely. For example, taking them prisoner in exchange for a peace treaty with the other nation, then releasing them once peace would be durably sealed. Or taking them prisoner and exchanging them for a prisoner held by the other city. Or letting them choose between slavery and death (this was done and citizens sometimes chose death rather than slavery). There is no particular reason to think that Plato and Aristotle would have defended slavery if one presented them, for the purposes of reflection, with a society functioning like ours with a large-scale State holding the monopoly on legitimate violence. It's not their moral intuition that would be absolutely relative, it's mainly the context submitted to judgment that differs.