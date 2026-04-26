Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
1d

Minor observation: Given the date of writing it's obvious you mean Claude 4.7 Opus, since there is no 4.7 Sonnet or Haiku released yet. But, probably best to specify.

Reply
Share
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1d

I notice I'm confused. If the question is "who judges who", isn't it begging the question to use "a weighted average of intellectuals"? Maybe in the year 1000, nobody knew how to read, so those rare elites had Good Opinions; and in 2026, everyone is at least somewhat intellectual, and most of them aren't in social contact with Elon Musk - instead, they have a one-sided parasocial relationship. Who cares if they have badly-founded opinions, they don't actually have any social contact with the guy.

I think there's certainly something to be said about populism - I love everything I read from Joseph Heath - but this seems like a very weak lever on it

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture