The most interesting thing I learned at the Symposium last weekend was this two year old paper on a survey about enhancement. Its main result was that the more people considered a feature to be a key part of their identity, the less they wanted to improve it. Few folks want to improve their empathy, self-confidence, or self-control, while more folks want to enhance their rote memory, math ability, and wakefulness. I suspect something similar holds for beliefs: the more important a belief is to our identity, the less eager we are to improve that belief via evidence or analysis. Beware identifying with beliefs!

The paper’s main table:

Hat tip to Anders Sandberg.