In celebration of Valentine’s, I offer some handy mating tips:

For Men: To find a fertile woman to impregnate, look for a racist:

We examined the effects of changes in conception risk across the menstrual cycle on intergroup bias and found that increased conception risk was positively associated with several measures of race bias. This association was particularly strong when perceived vulnerability to sexual coercion was high.

For Women: If you think yourself heavy (most do), then to attract a man, make him hungry:

Peckish males prefer females who are heavier, taller and older. The research … confirms and expands upon two previous papers: a 2005 study that concluded heavier women are preferred in cultures with scarce resources, and a 2006 British study that found hunger influences judgments of female physical attractiveness. The latter report … concluded that males with empty stomachs preferred heavier females.

HT Rob Wiblin.