I don’t think Howard Stern has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but this piece was pretty well done. He had one of his guys interview Harlem voters asking first who they were voting for. They would say Obama. Then, the interviewer mentioned McCain’s policies, pretended they were Obama’s, and the interviewees thought these were great ideas. That is, they would ask questions like this: "Are you more for Obama’s policy because he’s pro-life, or because he thinks he our troops should stay in Iraq and finish this war?" And they would say something like, ‘because he’s keeping the troops in Iraq’.