Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Peter Gerdes's avatar
Peter Gerdes
2d

I'm a bit confused since there are plenty of subgroups that have high reproductive rates. So there is no worry that the human species will go extinct -- it just might be that some groups outcompete others.

And that's exactly what you've been saying you want in all your posts worrying about cultural evolution. Isn't this exactly the kind of cultural evolution you should be celebrating?

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Adrien's avatar
Adrien
2d

Two observations:

1) I’m 30 and the reasons you’ve listed feel *exactly* correct. They match with my anxieties / reasons not to have kids perfectly. And I do want kids.

2) whenever you write that you asked AIs, I feel icky. And I use AIs a lot too. The kind of intellectual & original work you do feels like prime hallucination territory for LLMs.

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