Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Modern Day Monk's avatar
Modern Day Monk
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Oh, identity is a bit of a curse, isn't it? Interesting where such an idea could have come from. Wondering how long before people in the western world figure it out.

But then they would have to admit how much damage it did.

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