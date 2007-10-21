Did life here begin on Earth, or did it start elsewhere in our solar system, the galaxy, or further? Polymaths like myself love big questions like this, where many disciplines are relevant. This particular question is also a good test case for the "absurdity heuristic." Intuitively to most people the scenario where life here started elsewhere seems radical and weird. But stepping back it is not at all obvious why we should think such a scenario unlikely, especially since most now accept that single cells can survive long journeys in space.

A recent Washington Post reported life that seems well-adapted to space, offering further support:

An electron beam meant to clean up a bioterrorism site transforms a mild-mannered microbe into a life form able to withstand radiation doses hundreds of times stronger than would kill a person.

Altered by the absence of gravity, an everyday bacterium aboard a spacecraft mutates into a highly lethal bug that poses a surprise threat to astronauts. …