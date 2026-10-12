Though three weeks ago I outlined a story of the long-term history of changes to moral authority, I decided to study this in a bit more detail. So I collected this list of 20 candidate sources of moral authority: Activist/interest group, Hereditary elite, Artist/musician/storyteller, Business-leader/employer, Famous, Civic-frat/clubs/assoc, Doctor/therapist, Family/elder, Peer/Community, Govt leader/org, Heart/Conscience, Law, Market prices, News/Media, Public intellectual, Priest/Church/Sacredtxt, Scholar/scientist, School/teacher, Tradition, Warrior/Military. Then I asked three LLMs to rate the strength of each source (wrt max 100) in each of the six time periods between the dates 5KBC, 1AD, 1400, 1750, 1910, 2000, 2026. Here are their medians, with peaks highlighted in red, sorted to show the time progression, and by strength:
Notice some patterns. The ancient and modern eras were pretty different, and each of these eras can be split into early and late versions, which have mildly different sources. The ancient world changed from early, when tradition, family, and community peaked, to later, when priests, aristocrats, and warriors peaked. The modern era changed from early, when states, law, scholars, schools, and public intellectuals peaked, to later when hearts, activists, celebrities, news, and medicine peaked. Community (via social media) has also peaked again in the late modern era. Civic clubs peaked in a very early modern period.
Note that most ancient sources are still important in the modern era; what changed was that the modern era added many more sources. Thus sources have become a lot less concentrated over time. In the first period there were only 6 sources >50, while in the last there were 12. Only once source, artist/musician/storyteller, didn’t change much in strength over history.
In my prior post I said that to fix cultural drift we will need to rely a lot more on speculative market prices as sources of moral authority, but I didn’t know how that could happen. Here we see that though business and market prices have been rising in strength over time, the are still rather weak. But at least the trend is hopeful.
Note that the recent change in modern era trends could be seen as maladaptive.
Your table suggests two failure modes for any system of moral authority, capture and dilution, and the arc is the shift from one to the other.
When authority is concentrated, the way it fails is capture or corruption. Six sources score above 50 in your 5000 BC column, but in small groups, the elder, the priest and the keeper of tradition are mostly the same people, so it's closer to one source scored six times. Corrupt that voice and everything downstream follows. The late medieval church is the standard case: selling indulgences didn't require anyone to doubt the Church, only for the Church to be wrong while still being believed.
When authority is spread out, the way it fails is dilution. Your 2000 column has twelve sources above 50, and they are independent and often contradict each other. If the scores share a scale, the column totals rise from about 750 to over 1,000. Capturing twelve independent sources is expensive, and unnecessary: when everything speaks with authority, people shop for the one that fits their mood.
The two trade off. The Reformation was a defense against capture: printed, vernacular Scripture let every believer become a priest. It worked, and it started the multiplication. Heart/Conscience at 85 is where that ends up. It can't be captured from outside, and nothing outside it checks it from going bad inside. Luther said his conscience was "captive to the Word of God." The modern version is basically "I feel".
That changes how I read your market-prices row. It's flat at 30 from 1910 to 2000, so the table doesn't actually show prices gaining. But if prices did become a source of moral authority, meaning a source of ends and not just information about means, they would be dilution made formal, with every value one bid among many. Futarchy as you've described it avoided this by voting on values and betting on beliefs. Is that split still part of the picture here, or are prices now meant to carry values too?
Would be interesting to extend to pre-literate and pre-agricultural eras. Speculative, of course. I suspect the first 3 or 4 categories would get everything.