Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Lee's avatar
Lee
3h

Your table suggests two failure modes for any system of moral authority, capture and dilution, and the arc is the shift from one to the other.

When authority is concentrated, the way it fails is capture or corruption. Six sources score above 50 in your 5000 BC column, but in small groups, the elder, the priest and the keeper of tradition are mostly the same people, so it's closer to one source scored six times. Corrupt that voice and everything downstream follows. The late medieval church is the standard case: selling indulgences didn't require anyone to doubt the Church, only for the Church to be wrong while still being believed.

When authority is spread out, the way it fails is dilution. Your 2000 column has twelve sources above 50, and they are independent and often contradict each other. If the scores share a scale, the column totals rise from about 750 to over 1,000. Capturing twelve independent sources is expensive, and unnecessary: when everything speaks with authority, people shop for the one that fits their mood.

The two trade off. The Reformation was a defense against capture: printed, vernacular Scripture let every believer become a priest. It worked, and it started the multiplication. Heart/Conscience at 85 is where that ends up. It can't be captured from outside, and nothing outside it checks it from going bad inside. Luther said his conscience was "captive to the Word of God." The modern version is basically "I feel".

That changes how I read your market-prices row. It's flat at 30 from 1910 to 2000, so the table doesn't actually show prices gaining. But if prices did become a source of moral authority, meaning a source of ends and not just information about means, they would be dilution made formal, with every value one bid among many. Futarchy as you've described it avoided this by voting on values and betting on beliefs. Is that split still part of the picture here, or are prices now meant to carry values too?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
5h

Would be interesting to extend to pre-literate and pre-agricultural eras. Speculative, of course. I suspect the first 3 or 4 categories would get everything.

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