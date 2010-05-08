More support for Far is Happy:

On a variety of measures, ceiling height–induced relational or item-specific processing was indicated by people’s reliance on integrated and abstract versus discrete and concrete ideation. …

Ceiling height ranked among the top three architectural details that influenced consumers’ psychological well-being.

So the higher your ceiling, the more you are happy and think in far mode.

Also, blue is far is supported by warmth being near, cold being far:

Warmer conditions, compared with colder conditions, induced (a) greater social proximity, (b) use of more concrete language, and (c) a more relational focus.

Added 9May: Yet more support:

Red enhances performance on a detail-oriented task, whereas blue enhances performance on a creative task.