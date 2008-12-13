Even though skepticism about whether cryonics will work is one of the main arguments against it, in fact people think there's a substantial chance cryonics might actually work. This triggers an abandonment reaction, like your buying a one-way-ticket to a distant land from which you could never return. And it creates uncertainty about whether you are actually dead, making it harder for loved ones to have closure after a funeral. This is the reason my wife gives for intending to prevent my being frozen.