Share this postGrace-Hanson Podcastswww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailGrace-Hanson PodcastsRobin HansonJul 10, 2011Share this postGrace-Hanson Podcastswww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailKatja Grace was in town recently, so she and I took the opportunity to start an occasional podcast series. Here are the first two episodes:SignalingIdealismAlas we recorded the second one outside, with odd distracting noises, perhaps the wind.Share this postGrace-Hanson Podcastswww.overcomingbias.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail