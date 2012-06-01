Katja Grace and I just recorded two more podcasts, on:

We’ve recorded four podcasts before, on Signaling, Idealism, School, and Future.

Added 2June: I guess I wasn’t clear enough in the Saving The World podcast about the focus of my skepticism. I wasn’t saying that actually caring isn’t a part of the usual mix of charity motives, nor was I claiming that you can’t have reasonable evidence that your personal charity style is unusual. My skepticism was about too quickly assuming that a major source of your unusual style is that you just care more than most people about helping the world. This seems suspiciously self-serving, especially given all the other possible ways you could be weird.