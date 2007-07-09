Skeptics accuse Believers of 9 cognitive biases. Believers and Skeptics mutually accuse each other of 4 more. Why don’t Believers accuse Skeptics of any others?

Skeptics accuse Believers of:

Mutual accusations include:

Ad Hominem claims — by Believers that Skeptics are beholden to oil company money: by Skeptics that Believers are seeking grant money, are anti-capitalist, anti-corporation, anti-free trade, anti-development/growth, anti-consumer, or are socialist, communist, anarchist, etc.

Status Quo Bias — Skeptics claim Believers want to keep the climate stabilized at its present level, and Believers claim Skeptics want stability for present manufacturing processes, distribution of wealth, SUVs, etc.

Confirmation/Disconfirmation biases — leading to irrational belief persistence

Finally, I accuse the whole gang of subjection to Polarization Effects.

But where are the Believers’ accusations of bias in the Skeptics?