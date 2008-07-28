From a Post article while I was traveling:

Wal-Mart and Toys R Us … will stop selling plastic baby bottles, food containers and other products that contain [BPA]. … One of the eyebrow-raising statistics about the BPA studies is the stark divergence in results, depending on who funded them. More than 90 percent of the 100-plus government-funded studies performed by independent scientists found health effects from low doses of BPA, while none of the fewer than two dozen chemical-industry-funded studies did. This striking difference in studies isn’t unique to BPA. When a scientist is hired by a firm with a financial interest in the outcome, the likelihood that the result of that study will be favorable to that firm is dramatically increased. …

Within the scientific community, there is little debate about the existence of the funding effect, but the mechanism through which it plays out has been a surprise. At first, it was widely assumed that the misleading results … came from shoddy studies done by researchers who manipulated methods and data. … But close examination of the manufacturers’ studies showed that their quality was usually at least as good as, and often better than, studies that were not funded by drug companies. …

"Tricks of the trade" … include testing your drug against a treatment that either does not work or does not work very well; testing your drug against too low or too high a dose of the comparison drug because this will make your drug appear more effective or less toxic; publishing the results of a single trial many times in different forms to make it appear that multiple studies reached the same conclusions; and publishing only those studies, or even parts of studies, that are favorable to your drug, and burying the rest. … Decisions about which articles to include in a meta-analysis and how heavily to weight them have an enormous impact on the conclusions. …

The answer is de-linking sponsorship and research. One model is the Health Effects Institute … [with] an independent governing structure. … HEI conducts studies paid for by corporations, but its researchers are sufficiently insulated from the sponsors that their results are credible.