Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Will K's avatar
Will K
5h

The post just kind of assumes that morality is something we've collectively made up but I don't think that's right or justified.

Couldn't it be the case that doing the right thing is actively to your detriment and against your personal interests? If we were to give that up and start making ethical behavioral recommendations based only on what's in individual's personal adaptive interests, it seems to me like we would be losing the ethical part of behavioral recommendations. Law, politics, and religion might have to be collectively coordinated but my individual ethical behaviors do not have to conform with what the vast majority of others are doing in society. In that sense I don't think law, politics, or religion are categories of morality at all.

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
5h

Not sure why you mean by "liberalism". To me it sounds like less-extreme libertarianism, unless you mean FDR-style liberalism, in which case it's less-extreme socialism.

Some things here don't parse for me. What exactly is a mistake? Taking actions against one's adaptive interests? (unclear) And "why can’t those who reason abstraction about ethical systems?" doesn't quite parse either for me.

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