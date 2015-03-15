In the April issue of Reason magazine I review Martin Ford’s new book Rise of the Robots:

Basically, Ford sees a robotic catastrophe coming soon because he sees disturbing signs of the times: inequality, job loss, and so many impressive demos. It’s as if he can feel it in his bones: Dark things are coming! We know robots will eventually take most jobs, so this must be now. … [But] In the end, it seems that Martin Ford’s main issue really is that he dislikes the increase in inequality and wants more taxes to fund a basic income guarantee. All that stuff about robots is a distraction. (more)

I’ll admit Ford is hardly alone, and he ably summarizes what are quite common views. Even so, I’m skeptical.