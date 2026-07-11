Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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distbit's avatar
distbit
2h

Perhaps useful to add some kind of randomness to the auction to reduce collusion between multiple info buyers, so as to cause the inside info to be priced in more quickly than if it were only known by a single actor who has an incentive to only price it in slowly so as to maximise profits.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
4h

Or you could just have the data acted on by an agentic AI that visibly trades paper money for the world to see. I’ve always thought the SEC’s approach to insider trading was bass-ackwards. What could be more valuable to the market, especially the retail market, than insider trading info and behavior?

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