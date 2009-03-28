Past Hypothesis Taxonomy
Let me try an experiment: using a blog post to develop a taxonomy. Here I'll try to develop a list/taxonomy of (at least semi-coherent) answers to the question I posed yesterday: why is it harder to formally predict pasts, versus futures (from presents)? Mostly these are explanations of the "past hypothesis", but I'm trying to stay open-minded toward a wide range of explanations.
I'll start with a list of answers, and then add more and group them as I read comments, think, etc. I'll feel free to edit the post from here on:
Extremely unlikely:
Reality isn't different; we just ask different future vs. past questions.
An outside "God" intervened to make our past different.
We live after a big local ebb (i.e., fluctuation) in matter.
Rather unlikely:
Quantum measurement has a local time asymmetry that makes big effects.
A weak local time asymmetry in matter accumulates to big effects.
A past ebb in spacetime shape (e.g., inflation) forced a big matter ebb.
All spacetime boundaries satisfy a law-like "low entropy" condition.
Unlikely:
Our expanding cosmos violates one-to-one state mappings across time.
Past and future have different spacetime law-like boundary conditions.