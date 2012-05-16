I’ve noticed that recommendations for action based on a vision of the future are based on an idea that something must “eventually” occur. For example, eventually:

We will run out of coal, so we’d better find replacements soon.

Earth will run out of stored energy of fossil fuels and radioactivity, so we’d better get ready to run only on sunlight.

Earth will run out of place for trash, so we must stop making trash.

The sun will die out, so we’d better get ready to move to another sun.

There will be a race to colonize other planets and stars, so our group should get out there first so we don’t get lose this race.

Chips will use X instead of silicon, so our chip firms must use X now, to not be left behind.

There will be no privacy of any sort, so we might as well get used to it now.

Some races will win, so we’d best fight for ours before its too late.

Firms will be stronger than nations, unless we break their power soon.

There will be a stronger world government, so let’s start one now.

There will be conflict between China and West, or Islam and West, so we best strike first now.

Artificial intelligences will rule the world, so let’s figure out now how to make a good one.

We’ll invent all that is worth inventing, so let’s find a way now to live without innovation.

We’ll know all the physics there is, so lets find something else interesting now.

There will be a huge deadly world war, so let’s stock some bunkers to hide in.

Nanobots will give everyone anything they want, so why work now?

The first nano-assembler’s owner will rule the world, so we best study nanotech now.

More fertile immigrants will out number us, so we best not let them in.