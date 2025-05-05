Overcoming Bias

User's avatar
Chris Harvey's avatar
Chris Harvey
1d

This is probably the best articulation and summary of the key differences between elites and experts.

Do we have any modern day examples?

One post that caught my eye:

Most admired elites in the west (from @vgr):

1940s: decorated military veterans

1950s: spies

1960s: rocket scientists

1970s: brain surgeons

1980-1987: investors

1988-1997: hackers

1997-2015: entrepreneurs/founders

2015 - 2025: ???

(ChatGPT suggested Generative-AI capitalists such as Sam Altman who: "Controls the compute, capital and policy conversations that will set the rules of the next major tech platform/revolution")

1 reply
aretae's avatar
aretae
1d

The top most interesting idea I've been wrestling with this year is "the invention of the idea of truth".

To use David's terms ... most of the world runs on chimp politics.

Once upon a time, the idea of truth, independent of king, god, or tribe, came up, and was taken seriously, and then built into society. Probably around the time of Plato. Then again in the enlightenment.

This idea of truth is fundamentally opposed to the idea of elites.

The idea of elite opinion is fundamentally opposed to the idea of truth.

The idea of truth is for weirdos.

