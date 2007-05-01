An audio tape has been released of Watergate conspirator and longtime CIA operative E. Howard Hunt confessing on his deathbed to helping Lyndon B. Johnson assassinate John F. Kennedy. I have no special expertise on this topic, but this seems on its face hard evidence to dismiss. I would dearly love to see a betting market on this topic, but since almost a half century has already passed, we may well have to wait another half century or more to see a clear resolution.

The topic is fascinating because such claims have long been dismissed by “establishment” media and academia, yet a minority of passionate advocates keep the topic alive. There are plenty of potential biases each side can use to explain why the other side disagrees. So at what odds would you bet?

Added: The lack of media coverage of this is odd (exceptions here, here, here.)