We all see some things as sacred. These things bind us to associates, via a shared a view of their importance. You can figure out what are your sacred things by seeing what you value, idealize, like to sacrifice for, are reluctant to tradeoff, want to clearly separate from mundane things, and prefer to feel not think about it. One of my sacred things is inquiry.
Seeing something as sacred induces you to put more energy into it. But it also induces you to see that thing as if from afar, even when it is close. That’s how humans are designed, so we can better see them the same. And this makes us neglect their details. For example, treating medicine as sacred makes us neglect to critically evaluate medical treatments, and suffer worse treatment as a result.
I we must treat something as sacred, we can minimize the cost of this distortion by treating things as sacred that are the least distorted by such treatment. I’ve previously argued that math is such a thing; treating math as sacred does much less to distort how we treat it.
In this post I want to argue that the mathematically defined concept of economic efficiency has a similar property. Economic efficiency is a standard that we economists use to evaluate policies. We are to ask how much people would be willing to pay, or be paid, to get some policies over others, considering all of the effects of such policies, and all of the ways people care about those policies, and given the same shared information about those policies. A policy is more efficient if people would pay more in total to get it.
By its construction, it is hard to idealize efficiency by dropping details, as it is already defined in terms of all the possibly relevant details. And an attitude of refusing to trade off other things against efficiency has little effect, as efficiency already embodies all possible tradeoffs. Thus treating efficiency as sacred does relatively little to distort it.
Now maybe our sacred instincts are less willing to treat efficiency as sacred. I don’t think we have good theories yet about this part of the sacred. But I greatly revere it, so at least some of us are able to some degree to treat it as sacred.
"Efficiency" can also be a buzzword and worse, a fig leaf.
At one time Jon Haidt et al were considering efficiency/waste as a possible foundation for their Moral Foundations theory (Care/harm, Fairness/cheating, Loyalty/betrayal, Authority/subversion, Sanctity/degradation, Liberty/oppression).
And at one time I was trying to convince him to include it, because I thought *I* had it as a moral foundation. They seem to have decided it's not, but maybe it's just not common. I confess that I grew up with Ukrainian Jew peasant attitudes, which I've long held as fundamental to the way I look at the world - I don't know how much of that is genetic vs. cultural. (Such people, like apocryphal Scots, hate waste and inefficiency and are often perceived as, and sometimes in fact are, "cheap".)
I do certainly have what feels like an instinctive hatred for needless waste, tho as I age and have become (much) wealthier, I realize this too often leads me into wasting time to save less valuable other things. And so resist it.
(Of course, you can just say that time is valuable and so goes into the efficiency calculation - but it doesn't feel that way. I still find it hard to throw away things that other people might value - I'm happy to give them away for free, but not to see them wasted.)