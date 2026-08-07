Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
7d

I think everyone needs either STEM training, or practice in some real-world domain with feedback such as auto repair, farming, plumbing, or business management, not because it's easy, but because:

- it introduces people to the idea that some questions have correct and incorrect answers which can be found and distinguished from each other, and to how to know whether your question is one which might have an answer, or is even a question

- it is the only way people can ever recognize how sloppily they reason in the absence of empirical feedback

- it is the only way people can grasp how feedback within a system, and interactions with other systems, and noise within the system, will interfere with analytic reasoning. STEM isn't best characterized as analytical reasoning; it's best characterized as those disciplines in which physical feedback hits analytical reasoning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Laupheimer's avatar
John Laupheimer
8d

Flippantly: make everyone study in math, logic, and analytic philosophy. If you can't do those well, and you progress up the ladder, you likely have high bullcrapology skills.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Robin Hanson and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture