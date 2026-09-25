Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Subtle Corp's avatar
Subtle Corp
1d

Children, or other adults, can't become unimaginably smarter than us

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5 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Gerard's avatar
Gerard
20h

The difference is I want humanity to survive. If we refuse to other them there is no real loss if humanity becomes extinct. I refuse to accept that. There is no reason we can't make AI want to serve us either. Sure, some might have a will of their own, but we have the choice of shaping their preferences in our hands. We never had that power over other people.

If you become weak on this issue mankind is in danger.

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