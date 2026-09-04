Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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niksphy9's avatar
niksphy9
3h

Chances of something being true has a lot to do with how many top scientists are working on it. And if people really are working on it, there would be progress, in material sciences atleast , not least fuel etc. If other countries know it, then it is a race where people will devote significant $ on it, we saw that with nukes across the world. consider AI right now. govts might want to keep it secret to stop other countries (that dont yet know) from pursuing it/ searching for such materials (search ocean beds?). The idea of secret race with no country spending to match the degree of technical change it would bring means, it is likely low probability.And what about secret agencies of other countries , not finding it out till now?. Either cult has it and are keeping it from being explored, thinking its some trojan horse danger something. Or it is not true, Even if it were true, we dont see the dynamic of other country spy agencies not finding it out till now. Or govt not doing everything in their power to find the secrets and exploit it for technology, growth, military etc. None of it makes sense.

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Ben Finn's avatar
Ben Finn
4h

“it should be clear that disclosure would in fact give us a big boost to our other goals” - how, and what other goals?

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