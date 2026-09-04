Many who hold the plausible belief that some UFOs are caused by strange strong (“alien”) powers now believe that the US (and maybe other) govts have long been keeping strong confirming evidence re these powers secret, plausibly for as long as eighty years, but might now be induced to disclose this info.

A plausible counter argument is that even if particular parts of the govt once had such evidence, govt is often so bad at coordinating as to make it plausible that they’ve destroyed it all, and told few other govt parts about what they knew. And even if they still know something, the long history of new revelations offers a low base rate, suggesting that disclosure is pretty unlikely anytime soon.

The usual explanation given for why govt might have kept this secret is that they hoped to learn something big from the advanced tech UFOs display. But it seems to me that they could easily have revealed their evidence while still keeping key tech details secret. And much more damning is that not only may many nations have seen similar evidence, the usual and quite reasonable consensus is that none of them have actually learned much useful from any of it.

Our govt military and intelligence communities must be quite aware that citizens are only willing to give them a limited fraction of GDP, which clearly shows that the “security” goals we assign to them are not an overwhelming priority. So when they see that they have a way to give us a big boost on our other goals at only a modest cost to security, they should be willing to make that trade. And it should be clear that disclosure would in fact give us a big boost to our other goals. If hoping for future tech advances is really their reason for silence, that’s a pretty huge govt agency failure.

Some suggest that their reason is to protect the public from emotional stress. But that seems pretty crazy; I’m pretty sure most of us could quickly and easily accommodate the news. Yes, the status of many might fall, but when truths can hurt status, then truths should so hurt status.