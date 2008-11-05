This blog has had many posts on disagreement, especially early on. For example, I’ve posted on the basic idea that we can’t foresee to disagree, that we should have common priors and not accept genetic influences, and that this all should apply to logical truths and values. I discussed specific math models, majoritarianism and meta-majoritarianism, how to share info without disagreeing, and two examples of when to agree and one of when to disagree. I also give frequent talks on the subject.

So what do folks think is the status of the debate on the rationality of disagreement? That is, how reluctant do you think people should typically be to knowingly disagree with one another, and if the arguments I’ve outlined seem to have some potential to influence this reluctance, what more is needed to see if they can fulfill this potential?