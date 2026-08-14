Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isaac's avatar
Isaac
2h

Isn't the main takeaway from that book that it's impossible to commit suicide anyway? All you can do is remove yourself from the environment you're currently sharing with others. There's always a ridiculously large number of simulations of you in every circumstance run by random atoms scattered across time and space.

Reply
Share
Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
2hEdited

It seems premature to consider this problem now. I think our understanding of the issues will change so much before implementation that we will have to start over.

The problem of when to let a human commit suicide is with us today, and is similar enough that it should carry over some to ai, while doing good today.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture