One way to avoid bias is to avoid believing lies. Several blogs specialize in lies, such as Deception Blog and Truth, Lies, and Romance. Here are ten good ways to detect lies:

Look for inconsistencies Ask unexpected questions Compare to when they truth-tell Watch for fake smiles and emotions Listen to your gut reaction Watch for microexpressions Are words and gestures consistent Are they unusually uneasy Watch for too much detail Focus on the truths you find

I wish we had ways as good to detect self-deception.