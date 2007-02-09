Detecting Lies
One way to avoid bias is to avoid believing lies. Several blogs specialize in lies, such as Deception Blog and Truth, Lies, and Romance. Here are ten good ways to detect lies:
Look for inconsistencies
Ask unexpected questions
Compare to when they truth-tell
Watch for fake smiles and emotions
Listen to your gut reaction
Watch for microexpressions
Are words and gestures consistent
Are they unusually uneasy
Watch for too much detail
Focus on the truths you find
I wish we had ways as good to detect self-deception.