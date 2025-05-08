Long ago I noted:

Most [empirical] studies have an agenda associated with their focal factor; the authors, funders, and referees have answers they expect and want to see. Authors can manipulate the statistics to get the answer they want, and funders and referees can refuse to publish unwanted answers. So I tell students to focus more on the control variables when deciding what to believe. For example, you can better trust the control variable estimates of the effect of alcohol, than the estimates from studies where alcohol was the main focus. (more)

Today I just want to note that a similar thing applies to literature. The main character and plot structures of novels are chosen to meet the needs of storytelling, supporting the expectations and morals that readers want to hear. Look at those if you want to learn how to tell compelling stories.

But if you want to learn about real humans, the genius of the greatest authors lies mostly in their details, what they say about very particular behaviors, thoughts, and feelings. This is true of Middlemarch, which I’m now reading, and also of Tolstoy, in my mind the very best.