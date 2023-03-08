Democracy Needs Free Speech
I got my PhD in formal political theory from Caltech in 1997. And here I’m going to pull rank, invoking my expertise on democracy.
Our society is heavily regulated, especially its most prestigious and important parts. And much of that regulation gives regulators great discretion, to do as they see best to fix the many problems that plausibly plague our institutions and social equilibria. While some describe this the tyranny of an elite ruling class, others say, no, such regulators are accountable to voters as the ultimate rulers, via democracy.
Talk is often important, and talk can plausibly be plagued by as many problems as are most other areas of society. Thus many push for more regulation of talk, and want to give regulators the usual broad discretion to promote some topics and styles of topic, while suppressing others. For example, in the US we have long strongly regulated education and talk by foreigners, we have heavily regulated TV and radio talk, authorities recently induced heavy behind-the-scenes regulation of social media , many now want stronger open regulation of social media, and many are now eager to regulate AI chatbots. Furthermore, cancel mobs have recently shut down some kinds of talk in some areas.
However, regulation of talk differs in a key way from most other regulation: it threatens democracy. Researchers who track worldwide trends in democracy report a recent decline, and their metrics for measuring democracy put a big weight on “freedom of expression”.
And for good reason; the logic is simple and compelling. Democracy is a system wherein candidates compete in elections for voter support, with the winners gaining temporary political power. So the more that incumbents can use discretion over regulation to tilt elections in their favor, the less competitive are such elections, and the less democratic is that society. Especially damaging are abilities to limit who can run for office, and what challengers and allies can say to who criticizing incumbent choices.
And this is why researchers who rate the degree of democracy of nations put a big weight on who is allowed to say what how to who. As should you. If you want your society to be democratic, you have to accept that you can’t give incumbents as much discretion to regulate talk as you might otherwise want, to fix the social problems you see. Even if it feels hard, you need to just back off on regulating social media, chatbots, schools, foreigners, and much else. Remember: humans have long shown a robust ability to distrust most all purported info sources. They will surely continue to do so.
Most treat democracy as quite sacred, and for them this argument should feel quite compelling. While democracy isn’t as sacred for me, I do admit that democracy tends to be better than the other usual alternatives. Yes, the fact that I think we tend to over-regulate in general makes me especially eager to point out this argument for less regulation. But even so, that doesn’t make this argument wrong.
"humans have long shown a robust ability to distrust most all purported info sources. They will surely continue to do so"
Nah. People mostly believe what they are convinced high status members of their tribe believe, without thinking critically about it. This is why we have religions, truthers, birthers, qanoners, 2020 election deniers, and believers in many other unfounded conspiracies. "Distrust" and "critical thinking" usually extend only to claims made by outgroup members.
I agree that free expression is important, but usually find purely procedural arguments unpersuasive, because I feel that the problem is usually substantive.
That is, there is some speech that should is justly regulated: Verbal harassment so extreme that being exposed to it makes a space unusable for many people. Or active seditious incitement or unambiguous libel, or whatever. My argument isn't for complete absolutists, but I think it's common to make basic carveouts; my personal attitude towards speech issues I think would be characterized as rather libertarian.
When progressives are exercised about "violent" speech, I think that they are incorrectly putting speech which (I think) should be recognized as acceptable into the bin of of permissibly-regulated speech. That is, they would be making a legitimate procedural move IF they were substantively correct that the speech was violent or dangerous, but they are not because it is not. This is a harder case to make, both because it is necessarily particular and so is hard to make in general, and because it's uncomfortable and impolite to tell emotional people that they are overreacting or being irrational. Hanania says that this is about women, but it's true in general and as much about our particularly sensitive culture and popular psychology.
I think people generally implicitly recognize this; defenders of controversial statements or victims of public shaming generally don't stop their argument with the simple "this is permissible speech, and so should be devoid of consequences." Instead, they make context-specific arguments about why the speech wasn't, in fact, bad (which are usually right, but often don't go far enough, again because I think there's a kind of shame to saying something like "it must be an unwavering expectation of an adult professional that they maturely tolerate intense, unfair criticism."). Similarly, although some progressives (mostly young ones) will sometimes affirmatively say they don't support free speech, I think they are often taking a reflexively aggressive posture, and what they want is "generally free speech, with starker restrictions on XYZ," which would result in the same state of affairs as weakening substantive burden for harm, but put into procedural language... because those are the preexisting terms of the debate.
The basic liberal argument (that I agree with) is just that substantive evaluations of the legitimacy of speech are likely to be slanted in favor of the evaluators, and so a strong procedural norm must counterbalance that. But that strong procedural norm, in practice, is just "make sure that the speech is in fact really, really bad"* before it waives its right (for the harm standard). So I think arguments can't just be made that defend goodness of the right; arguments must be about what the right includes and excludes, which decays into an argument about how harmful some speech is.
* = I am not convinced that we couldn't have an Objective List-type rigorous breakdown of what makes speech permissible or im-... I imagine a kind of weedy, involved applied ethics paper or chart, but such a list would itself be subject to debate. Moreover, I think the best list would be rather inelegant: The difference-makers, when made explicit, would seem unsatisfying and arbitrary. Anyway, I don't know anyone who's attempted it, and it goes without saying that no government would take it up.